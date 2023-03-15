Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Cut to GBX 54

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 62 ($0.76) to GBX 54 ($0.66) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.01) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 65 ($0.79).

Tullow Oil Price Performance

LON TLW opened at GBX 32.36 ($0.39) on Monday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 30.18 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 62.15 ($0.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £465.98 million, a PE ratio of 809.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.31.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

