Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($17.90) to GBX 1,396 ($17.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.50) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.50) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.72) to GBX 1,600 ($19.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,581.86 ($19.28).

Persimmon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,229.50 ($14.98) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 605.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,332 ($28.42). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,384.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,334.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

