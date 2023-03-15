Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 400 ($4.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 610 ($7.43). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 545.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 560.94. The company has a market cap of £169.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29,000.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.58), for a total transaction of £126,414 ($154,069.47). 46.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

