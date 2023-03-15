Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Experian to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($39.61) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.47) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($39.61) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,996.17 ($36.52).

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Stock Performance

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,687 ($32.75) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,912.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,819.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07. The firm has a market cap of £24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3,161.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,242 ($27.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,160 ($38.51).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.