Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on APPS. Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.
Digital Turbine Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.49. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Insider Activity at Digital Turbine
In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at $18,089,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).
