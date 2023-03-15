Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APPS. Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.49. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at $18,089,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Featured Articles

