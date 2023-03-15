HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.45) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.62) to GBX 780 ($9.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($10.97) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 743.50 ($9.06).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 577 ($7.03) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 602.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 531.86. The company has a market cap of £115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 977.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 653.80 ($7.97).

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.71), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($408,167.35). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

