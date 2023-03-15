Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 32 ($0.39) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 120.69% from the stock’s current price.
Pan African Resources Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON PAF opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £278.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.77. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 12.60 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.
