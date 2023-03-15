Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 32 ($0.39) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 120.69% from the stock’s current price.

Pan African Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON PAF opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £278.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.77. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 12.60 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

