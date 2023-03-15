Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €49.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €49.00 ($52.69) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €46.41 ($49.90) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €51.37 and a 200 day moving average of €47.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a 12-month high of €56.06 ($60.28).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.