Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

LON:MCON opened at GBX 91 ($1.11) on Monday. Mincon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 84 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 109 ($1.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.50. The company has a market cap of £193.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,516.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Mincon Group alerts:

About Mincon Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.