Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Mincon Group Stock Performance
LON:MCON opened at GBX 91 ($1.11) on Monday. Mincon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 84 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 109 ($1.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.50. The company has a market cap of £193.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,516.67 and a beta of 0.16.
