Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($48.75) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM opened at GBX 3,555 ($43.33) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,339.15 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 2,540 ($30.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,038.20 ($49.22). The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 23.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,529.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,187.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

