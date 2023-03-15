Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Largo Resources Stock Performance
Largo Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.81.
About Largo Resources
