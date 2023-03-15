Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Largo Resources (CVE:LGOGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Largo Resources Stock Performance

Largo Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.81.

About Largo Resources

(Get Rating)

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.