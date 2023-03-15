Teladoc Health, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($1.30) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

TDOC opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.08. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,468,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 67.7% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after buying an additional 875,344 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,634,974.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,301 shares of company stock worth $1,156,505. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

