FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Village Farms International, Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $7.25 to $4.15 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Village Farms International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.16.

VFF stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Patrick Henry acquired 45,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 40,364 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 294,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 127,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 219,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

