Analysts Set Expectations for MongoDB, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MongoDB in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ader anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.53) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($4.64) per share.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Shares of MDB stock opened at $204.68 on Monday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $471.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.13 and a 200-day moving average of $199.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in MongoDB by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MongoDB by 12.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 198.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $410,578.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,471.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.