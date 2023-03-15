Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neogen Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Neogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair raised Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Neogen has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.88 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,412.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

