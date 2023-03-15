Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Target Price at $210.04

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $197.89 on Friday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

