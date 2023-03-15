Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Target Price at $210.04

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $197.89 on Friday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

