Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.42. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.09.

ULTA stock opened at $518.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $512.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $205,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

