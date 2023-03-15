Wedbush Comments on Surface Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surface Oncology in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surface Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 61,098 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 490,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

