Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Increased to C$25.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

WTE stock opened at C$26.07 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$21.59 and a 12 month high of C$37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

