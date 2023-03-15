Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Increased to C$25.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTEGet Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

WTE stock opened at C$26.07 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$21.59 and a 12 month high of C$37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.97.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

(Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.