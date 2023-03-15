Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Increased to C$25.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
WTE stock opened at C$26.07 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$21.59 and a 12 month high of C$37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.97.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
