Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) – Small Cap Consu lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Vera Bradley in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th.

VRA opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 109,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

