Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for American Woodmark Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Woodmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for American Woodmark’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Woodmark Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMWD. TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $51.82 on Monday. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $862.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.