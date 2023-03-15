Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guild in a research note issued on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Guild’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guild’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GHLD. TheStreet raised Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

GHLD opened at $11.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Guild has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $698.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

