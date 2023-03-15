Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
