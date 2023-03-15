FY2023 Earnings Estimate for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for electroCore in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($4.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.75). The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.77) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for electroCore’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.
ECOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in electroCore by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63,547 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the first quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
