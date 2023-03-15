FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Canaan Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Canaan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Canaan had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $2.85 on Monday. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Canaan by 31,721.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Canaan by 185.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

