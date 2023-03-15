William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a report released on Friday, March 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

