Brokers Offer Predictions for Oracle Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oracle in a research note issued on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.86. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

ORCL stock opened at $84.56 on Monday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $228.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

