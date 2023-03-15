Sonder Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sonder in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Sonder’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonder’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SOND. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sonder in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Sonder Trading Down 5.3 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ SOND opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $198.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.16. Sonder has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

In other news, CEO Francis Davidson bought 30,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $34,308.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,385,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,684.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 75,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonder

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOND. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonder during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Sonder by 325.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sonder by 1,225.2% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 231,096 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sonder by 34.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sonder during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

