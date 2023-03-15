Lifesci Capital Comments on Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Orchestra BioMed in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($13.84) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OBIO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBIO opened at $14.98 on Monday. Orchestra BioMed has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

