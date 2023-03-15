FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.89. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $215.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.71. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

