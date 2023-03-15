Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.03% and a negative net margin of 2,726.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

INO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

NASDAQ INO opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $304.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

