The Joint Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Joint in a research note issued on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Joint’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

JYNT stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Joint by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 56,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 40,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $542,559.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,570,087 shares in the company, valued at $34,567,670.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

