Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Methode Electronics, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Methode Electronics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE MEI opened at $42.05 on Monday. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $51.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.