FY2023 EPS Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Raised by Analyst

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research report issued on Friday, March 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million.

Concrete Pumping Stock Down 0.3 %

BBCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $400.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.