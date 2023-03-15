Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €235.00 ($252.69) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($254.84) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Trading Down 1.6 %

ETR VOW3 opened at €128.40 ($138.06) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €129.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €132.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a 12 month high of €162.38 ($174.60).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.