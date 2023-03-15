E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.25 ($11.02) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Performance

FRA EOAN opened at €10.33 ($11.11) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.15. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.61).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.