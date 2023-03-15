Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($69.57) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €58.74 ($63.16) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €61.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €42.05 ($45.22) and a one year high of €66.50 ($71.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

