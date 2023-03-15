Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 5,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 ($67.03) to GBX 5,300 ($64.59) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.66) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.69) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($84.10) to GBX 7,400 ($90.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,123.08 ($74.63).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,642 ($68.76) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,406 ($78.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.33, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,046.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,466.55.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.18), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($156,404.31). Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

