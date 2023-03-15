Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AXSM. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

