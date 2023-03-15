Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 118.18% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Honest’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $254.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. Honest has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $32,987.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 253,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,341.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 12,738 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $37,194.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,054,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,538.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $32,987.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 253,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,341.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,372 shares of company stock valued at $234,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Honest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Honest by 375.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Honest by 160.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Honest by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Honest by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

