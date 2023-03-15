Raymond James Lowers AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Price Target to $8.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $4.82 on Monday. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $271.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 169,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

