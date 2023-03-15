Raymond James Lowers AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Price Target to $8.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.
AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $4.82 on Monday. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $271.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.39.
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
