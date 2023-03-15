Aviat Networks’ (AVNW) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AVNW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
Aviat Networks Stock Performance
AVNW opened at $34.53 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $393.47 million, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.