Aviat Networks’ (AVNW) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AVNW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

AVNW opened at $34.53 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $393.47 million, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

