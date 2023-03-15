Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 126.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FULC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,630,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.