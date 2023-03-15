Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULCGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 126.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FULC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,923,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,926,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,548,075 shares of company stock worth $34,193,339 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,630,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

