Morgan Stanley Lowers Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $11.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.
ARHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.
Arhaus Price Performance
ARHS opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.69. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.
About Arhaus
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
