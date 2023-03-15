Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $102.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.98. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $151.50.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,731,872 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

