Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

CIFR stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 964,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 610,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 159.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 370,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

