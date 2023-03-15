Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
CIFR stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.
Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
