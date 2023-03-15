Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $716.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.33. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,392,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 455,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 375,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 48.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 486,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 158,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

