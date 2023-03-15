Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($107.53) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SY1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($122.58) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($120.43) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €107.00 ($115.05) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Symrise Stock Up 0.6 %

SY1 opened at €94.14 ($101.23) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €102.06. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($79.01).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

