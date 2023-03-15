EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.13% from the company’s current price.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 54,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

