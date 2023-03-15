Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) vs. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) Head to Head Contrast

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ryvyl and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,283.13%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01% Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -150.63% -96.49% -73.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryvyl and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ryvyl and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $26.31 million 0.61 -$26.45 million ($0.75) -0.47 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 3.62 -$39.15 million N/A N/A

Ryvyl has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Volatility and Risk

Ryvyl has a beta of 4.03, indicating that its share price is 303% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ryvyl beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

